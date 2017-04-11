Woodbury County's Stallman takes job as Altoona, IA police chief

A member of the Woodbury County Sheriff's office is leaving to become the new police chief in Altoona, Iowa. The Des Moines Register says Major Greg Stallman hopes to take the reins of Altoona's police department in early May. Stallman began his career as a correctional officer at the Woodbury County Jail in 1995.

