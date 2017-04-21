Wonder of Words Festival is this Weekend
What: The Wonder of Words Festival will take place this weekend in Downtown Des Moines. The Festival features presentations and book signings by authors of both national and local acclaim, as well as workshops, children's entertainment/activities and a storytelling competition.
