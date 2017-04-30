West Des Moines Native Miss Iowa Heading to Miss USA Competition
Kelsey Weier won the title of Miss Iowa in October, and now she is going on to compete in the Miss USA pageant. Kelsey is a West Des Moines native, and said bringing the title of Miss USA back to her hometown would be "a dream come true."
