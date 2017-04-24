WDM sex discrimination lawsuit reveals holes in department
Three female employees sued former West Des Moines police Chief Shaun LaDue for sexual discrimination last year. An independent investigation was launched as part of the $1.9 million dollar lawsuit settlement.
