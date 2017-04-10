USPS Raises Awareness of Nationwide D...

USPS Raises Awareness of Nationwide Dog Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

To raise awareness of the issue, USPS is taking part in National Dog Bite Prevention Week, which runs April 9 through 15. According to Sgt. James Butler with Des Moines Police Animal Control out of 633 dog bite cases reported in 2016, only two involved postal carriers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale Apr 6 Your new nightmare 2
Fun Snapchat Mar 25 Drt92 2
ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16) Mar 24 WATCHDOG 11
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Mar 24 Pete Rickets 402
Natalie Finn - R.I.P. Mar 17 abc 1
News Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso... Mar 13 Dems Reps for Ben... 23
Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ... Mar 13 Nevada Wolf Pack ... 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,189,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC