USPS Raises Awareness of Nationwide Dog Attacks
To raise awareness of the issue, USPS is taking part in National Dog Bite Prevention Week, which runs April 9 through 15. According to Sgt. James Butler with Des Moines Police Animal Control out of 633 dog bite cases reported in 2016, only two involved postal carriers.
