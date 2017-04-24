Train Depot Group raises funds to save Des Moines train depot
A group is scrambling to raise money to buy and restore a historic train depot in a quickly developing area of Des Moines with hopes of turning the 108-year-old structure into event space and a local museum. The Des Moines Register reports the group, called the Des Moines Heritage Trust, must raise $500,000 by the end of June to purchase the building.
