Teen Arrested in Connection to Beaverdale Homicide Was Driving Car, Police Say
More information has been released regarding a Des Moines teen who allegedly played a role in a homicide last week in Beaverdale. Molly Peter, 18, was arrested on Monday and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Antonio Quinn.
