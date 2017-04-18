Teen Arrested in Connection to Beaver...

Teen Arrested in Connection to Beaverdale Homicide Was Driving Car, Police Say

8 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

More information has been released regarding a Des Moines teen who allegedly played a role in a homicide last week in Beaverdale. Molly Peter, 18, was arrested on Monday and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Antonio Quinn.

