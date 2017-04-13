Sweeping Iowa gun bill passes
Iowa Capitol security officer Gerri McCurdy talks with a visitor entering the Statehouse on Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa lawmakers have passed a bill that many say is the most comprehensive and broadest piece of legislation on gun rights the state has seen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Apr 6
|Your new nightmare
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar '17
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar '17
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC