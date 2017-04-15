Summer Camp Stress: Choosing the Right Camps
Jennifer George with Des Moines Moms Blog shared some great suggestions with us this morning on what types of camps are available around Central Iowa, how to do summer camp on a budget, how to make overnight camp less scary for first time camp goers, and how to pick camps with your kids. You can watch the interview here.
