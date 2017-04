Students help send teachers to NASA

WEBVTT THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER THECHANGE AGAIN IN THE FALL.SOME JUNIOR HIGH STUDENTS INWEST DES MOINES CREATED APROTOTYPE TESTED BY NASAENGINEERKCCI'S TOMMIE CLARK IS LIVE ATHE NEWSROOM AND HOW DID THEYCOME UP WITH THIS DESIGN.TOMMIEA TEAM OF LOCAL TEACHERSFROM STILLWELL AND -- WENT TO THE JOHNSON SPACE CENTERTO TASTE -- TEST THEIRSTUDENT'S SATELLITE LAUNCHSYSTEM DESIGN.WE SPOKE WITH ONE STUDENT WHHAD A MAJOR HAND IN THE DESIGN.YOU CAN TELL HE HAD FUN BECAUSEHE HAD A SMILE ON HIS FACE THEENTIRE INTERVIEW.>> I REALLY GOT INTRIGUED BY ITAND I WAS LIKE THIS IS SO COOL ICOULD THINK OF A MILLIONDESIGNS.I THINK THAT NIGHT I DREW OUT ATON OF DESIGNS ON PAPER THINGS TO DO AND I JUST REMEMBERTESTING THEM, WHICH IS SO COOLFIGURING OUT DIFFERENT DESIGNSTHAT WORKED.

