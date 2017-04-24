Security expert: Clerk's action in KC robbery were exemplary
Law enforcement officials are hailing a cashier at a Kansas City Jimmy John's restaurant as a model for how to handle being robbed at gunpoint. A viral video shows a robber pointing a gun at the young employee's head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|20 hr
|Knife to a gun fi...
|3
|Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 27
|Katie1
|4
|Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti...
|Apr 27
|Local
|3
|CBS to terminate the affiliation agreement with...
|Apr 23
|Local
|2
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Apr 21
|sidneym
|12
|DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC...
|Apr 19
|Local
|6
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC