Second Iowa Teen Arrested In Madison Countya

Authorities say a second teenager has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed an iconic covered bridge featured in the best-selling novel "The Bridges of Madison County." Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes said an 18-year-old man from Norwalk has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson for the fire that destroyed the Cedar Bridge near Winterset.

