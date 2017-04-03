SCC to host signature fundraiser with auction, dessert bar
The Southeastern Community College Foundation will host its annual Great Tastes fundraiser this weekend amid belt-tightening in Des Moines that has meant less money for schools like SCC. The 11th annual benefit will begin 6 p.m. Friday at the Catfish Bend Event Center in Burlington with a two-hour wine, beer and spirits tasting, hors d'oeuvres , a photo booth and silent auction.
