Prudence, owned by Tom Miller, of Des...

Prudence, owned by Tom Miller, of Des Moines, Iowa, sits on the...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Prudence, owned by Tom Miller, of Des Moines, Iowa, sits on the throne after being crowned the winner of the 38th annual Drake Relays Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. The pageant kicks off the Drake Relays festivities at Drake University where a bulldog is the mascot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CBS to terminate the affiliation agreement with... Sun Local 2
Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09) Apr 21 sidneym 12
DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC... Apr 19 Local 6
KCCI under Hearst Television is losing viewers ... Apr 19 Local 16
News FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10) Apr 14 YouKnowRonCallMe 23
Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale Apr 6 Your new nightmare 2
Fun Snapchat Mar 25 Drt92 2
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,542,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC