Prudence, owned by Tom Miller, of Des Moines, Iowa, sits on the throne after being crowned the winner of the 38th annual Drake Relays Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. The pageant kicks off the Drake Relays festivities at Drake University where a bulldog is the mascot.

