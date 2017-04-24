Police solve two bizarre cases while ...

Police solve two bizarre cases while investigating homicide

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Des Moines police are still looking for at least four suspects in the shooting death of 41-year-old Stephen Kim, who was gunned down last weekend outside the University Terrace Apartments in front of his three children. While increasing patrols in the neighborhood and looking for leads, police actually solved two other crimes in the process with the help of their Special Enforcement Team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
iowa sucks (Jan '08) 11 hr Knife to a gun fi... 411
News 24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun... 11 hr Knife to a gun fi... 3
Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13) Thu Katie1 4
Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti... Thu Local 3
CBS to terminate the affiliation agreement with... Apr 23 Local 2
Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09) Apr 21 sidneym 12
DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC... Apr 19 Local 6
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,939 • Total comments across all topics: 280,647,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC