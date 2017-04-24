Police solve two bizarre cases while investigating homicide
Des Moines police are still looking for at least four suspects in the shooting death of 41-year-old Stephen Kim, who was gunned down last weekend outside the University Terrace Apartments in front of his three children. While increasing patrols in the neighborhood and looking for leads, police actually solved two other crimes in the process with the help of their Special Enforcement Team.
