Police: Second arrest made in Beaverdale homicide

Police said Friday that 26-year-old Larry Deandre Ratliff Jr. is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. The shooting occurred Tuesday night in a vacant parking lot near Saints Pub and Patio at 4041 Urbandale Ave. Police said Antonio Eugene Quinn, 36, of Des Moines was killed in the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.