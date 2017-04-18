Police: Second arrest made in Beaverdale homicide
Police said Friday that 26-year-old Larry Deandre Ratliff Jr. is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. The shooting occurred Tuesday night in a vacant parking lot near Saints Pub and Patio at 4041 Urbandale Ave. Police said Antonio Eugene Quinn, 36, of Des Moines was killed in the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC...
|12 hr
|Local
|6
|KCCI under Hearst Television is losing viewers ...
|12 hr
|Local
|16
|FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10)
|Apr 14
|YouKnowRonCallMe
|23
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Apr 6
|Your new nightmare
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC