Police Say Suspect and Victims Planne...

Police Say Suspect and Victims Planned to Meet in Beaverdale Before Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

Police are continuing their investigation into the city's 10th homicide in what neighbors describe as usually a quiet, safe place to live. On Tuesday night just before 9:30 shots rang out from a parking lot in the 2800 block of Beaver Avenue near first American Bank and Saints Pub, that's in the heart of Beaverdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale Apr 6 Your new nightmare 2
Fun Snapchat Mar 25 Drt92 2
ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16) Mar 24 WATCHDOG 11
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Mar 24 Pete Rickets 402
Natalie Finn - R.I.P. Mar 17 abc 1
News Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso... Mar 13 Dems Reps for Ben... 23
Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ... Mar 13 Nevada Wolf Pack ... 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC