Police investigating shooting death near Des Moines

Police in a suburb of Des Moines, Iowa, say they're seeking a man for questioning in the shooting death of a woman during a suspected domestic disturbance. Johnston Police Chief Dennis McDaniel says the victim died at the scene of the shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday at the Providence Pointe apartment complex.

