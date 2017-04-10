Pat yourself on the back, DPI
Cars stream past the lighted Des Moines County Heritage Center bell tower during the official lighting ceremony of Burlington's downtown buildings Friday. The Heritage Center and the Majestic Event Center were the only non-churches included in the first phase of the longterm project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Apr 6
|Your new nightmare
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC