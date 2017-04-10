Old Register space turns into $28 million apartment building
What was known as the Register building that housed the Des Moines Register operations for decades is now an apartment building. The open house on Thursday drew a large crowd as the Indianapolis-based developer invited former and current Des Moines Register employees to see what their beloved old building has become.
