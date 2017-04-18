Officials unsure why windows are shattering at DSM facility
Windows have suddenly been breaking into shattered glass at a fairly new Des Moines facility, though city officials said they are unsure what is causing the unusual problem. The Richard A. Clark Municipal Service Center at 1551 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway was built in 2014 and houses the city's Parks and Recreation and Engineering departments, along with the Traffic and Transportation Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|59 min
|sidneym
|12
|DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC...
|Apr 19
|Local
|6
|KCCI under Hearst Television is losing viewers ...
|Apr 19
|Local
|16
|FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10)
|Apr 14
|YouKnowRonCallMe
|23
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Apr 6
|Your new nightmare
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC