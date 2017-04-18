Officials unsure why windows are shattering at DSM facility

Windows have suddenly been breaking into shattered glass at a fairly new Des Moines facility, though city officials said they are unsure what is causing the unusual problem. The Richard A. Clark Municipal Service Center at 1551 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway was built in 2014 and houses the city's Parks and Recreation and Engineering departments, along with the Traffic and Transportation Division.

