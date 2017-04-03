OCC Hosts Risk Governance and Credit Risk Workshops in Des Moines
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will host two workshops at the Holiday Inn Des Moines Downtown-Mercy Area, Des Moines, Iowa, May 9-10, for directors of national community banks and federal savings associations supervised by the OCC. The Risk Governance workshop on May 9 combines lectures, discussion, and exercises to provide practical information for directors to effectively measure and manage risks.
