Mother Sues Des Moines Public Schools Over Daughter Being Bullied, Harassed, and Beaten
Fran Deaton says the Des Moines Independent Community School District and its employees failed her daughter Brooklyn, by failing to prevent her from being bullied, harassed and beaten, and then not taking appropriate action when those things happened. Fran wants justice for her daughter, and she shared with us some photos documenting the injuries her daughter suffered as a result of being beaten up, some of which required surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS to terminate the affiliation agreement with...
|34 min
|Local
|2
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Fri
|sidneym
|12
|DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC...
|Apr 19
|Local
|6
|KCCI under Hearst Television is losing viewers ...
|Apr 19
|Local
|16
|FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10)
|Apr 14
|YouKnowRonCallMe
|23
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Apr 6
|Your new nightmare
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC