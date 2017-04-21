Mother Sues Des Moines Public Schools Over Daughter Being Bullied, Harassed, and Beaten

Fran Deaton says the Des Moines Independent Community School District and its employees failed her daughter Brooklyn, by failing to prevent her from being bullied, harassed and beaten, and then not taking appropriate action when those things happened. Fran wants justice for her daughter, and she shared with us some photos documenting the injuries her daughter suffered as a result of being beaten up, some of which required surgery.

