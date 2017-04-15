Mother Speaks Out After Losing Son to Heroin Overdose

Lori Anderson, a Des Moines mother, is going through this tragedy after losing her son to addiction this week, and shared her story with Channel 13's Mike DaSilva in hopes of protecting families from the same heartbreak. "We were there to try and save him, and so of course there's a lot of guilt and a lot of pain because the stigma of your child dying of a heroin overdose, you know, I just couldn't be there to save him.

