Miss Polk County advocates for sexual-assault victims
Miss Polk County is advocating for more protection for sexual-assault victims, a topic recently highlighted after the arrest of a Dubuque man who broke into his former girlfriend's apartment and used a knife to stick a copy of a no-contact order on her apartment wall. Police said Bodhi-Kristoffer McGowan, 24, was arrested on charges of burglary and violating a no-contact order the woman had sought against him after he posted a chilling message along the lines of: Who's going to stop me? Authorities said the woman reported that she returned Monday from a trip and found that her apartment had been ransacked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Mar 25
|Your new nightmare
|1
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC