Melissa Etheridge to perform in Des Moines

Melissa Etheridge and her full band will perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th at 10:00 AM and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com .

