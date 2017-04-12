Medical Marijuana Bill Making Its Way Through Legislative Process
DES MOINES, Iowa -- "It`s been really hard, you know, we`ve had legislators try different tactics and it`s been hard and it`s been frustrating, but today is really rewarding," said Sally Gaer of West Des Moines today at the Iowa State Capitol. Gaer has been an advocate for medical marijuana for years and was successful in lobbying to get possession of cannabis oil legalized in Iowa in 2014.
