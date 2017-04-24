McLeod wins impressively at rain-hit Drake Relays

Reigning Olympic 110-meter hurdles champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica ignored cold, wind and rain to run the fastest time in the world this year Saturday at the 108th Drake Relays.McLeod defended his title in his specialty with a meet-record 13.04 seconds at Des Moines, Iowa, as part of a series of events dubbed Rio Rematches after last year's Olympics in Brazil. McLeod, aided by a 1.8m/sec tailwind, jumped ahead at the start and surged again in the last 40 meters to defeat Britain's Andrew Pozzi by .20 of a second and lower the meet mark he set last year by .04.

