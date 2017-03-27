May sentencing set for man convicted ...

May sentencing set for man convicted in woman's heroin death

Updated 3:32 am, Monday, April 3, 2017 DES MOINES, Iowa - A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the heroin overdose death of a West Des Moines woman is scheduled to be sentenced next month. On Friday a Polk County jury also found 30-year-old Travis West guilty of delivery of a controlled substance.

