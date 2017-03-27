May sentencing set for man convicted in woman's heroin death
Updated 3:32 am, Monday, April 3, 2017 DES MOINES, Iowa - A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the heroin overdose death of a West Des Moines woman is scheduled to be sentenced next month. On Friday a Polk County jury also found 30-year-old Travis West guilty of delivery of a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Mar 25
|Your new nightmare
|1
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC