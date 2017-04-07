Martin Luther King Jr. speech reenact...

Martin Luther King Jr. speech reenactment

A procession and prayer service for peace will be held April 9. The procession - led by a donkey - starts at 3 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 38th & Cottage Grove, in Des Moines. A prayer Service starts at 3:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 25th and University - where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke in 1959.

