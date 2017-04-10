Major renovations coming to Roosevelt...

Major renovations coming to Roosevelt Cultural District

14 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Construction that is set to begin in the Roosevelt Cultural District could cause major headaches for students in their last month of school. The major renovation will take place on 42nd Street north of Interstate 235 around the strip mall near Roosevelt High School.

Des Moines, IA

