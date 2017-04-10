Major renovations coming to Roosevelt Cultural District
Construction that is set to begin in the Roosevelt Cultural District could cause major headaches for students in their last month of school. The major renovation will take place on 42nd Street north of Interstate 235 around the strip mall near Roosevelt High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10)
|Fri
|YouKnowRonCallMe
|23
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Apr 6
|Your new nightmare
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar '17
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC