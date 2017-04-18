Look! Up in the Sky! Dean Cain To Attend Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, May 20-21
DES MOINES, Iowa - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The 1990s brought a new take on the Superman franchise, and Dean Cain, who brought the Man of Steel back to TV screens in the hit series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," will appear at Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21 at the Iowa Events Center. The former Princeton football star and heartthrob who portrayed Clark was a regular in the recent VH1 series "Hit the Floor" and has also had recurring roles on popular shows like "Supergirl," "Las Vegas" and "Hope and Faith."
Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10)
|Apr 14
|YouKnowRonCallMe
|23
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Apr 6
|Your new nightmare
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar '17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar '17
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC