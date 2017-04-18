Look! Up in the Sky! Dean Cain To Att...

Look! Up in the Sky! Dean Cain To Attend Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, May 20-21

PRLog US Entertainment

DES MOINES, Iowa - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The 1990s brought a new take on the Superman franchise, and Dean Cain, who brought the Man of Steel back to TV screens in the hit series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," will appear at Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21 at the Iowa Events Center. The former Princeton football star and heartthrob who portrayed Clark was a regular in the recent VH1 series "Hit the Floor" and has also had recurring roles on popular shows like "Supergirl," "Las Vegas" and "Hope and Faith."

