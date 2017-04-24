Lena Dunham to take feminist Lenny Le...

Lena Dunham to take feminist Lenny Letter to Des Moines

Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Now that "Girls" has wrapped its six-year run, the women behind the series are focusing on their other female-centered project: turning their biweekly digital newsletter, Lenny, into a real-life experience. Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner announced a six-city tour Tuesday that will bring LennyLetter.com to life as a variety show.

Des Moines, IA

