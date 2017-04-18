Lawmakers shuffle toward adjournment

After 20 years of split control at the Iowa Capitol, Republicans this year used majorities in both the House and Senate to pass landmark legislation for a GOP governor to sign. "We will very likely look back on this session as being genuinely historic in the efficiency, the quantity - the quality, I hope - of the work that was accomplished," House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, said Friday afternoon as the Legislature shuffled toward adjournment of a 103-day session cut short to save money.

