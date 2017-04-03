Last WACs in Iowa Army National Guard Describe Military Memories
In 1942, the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps was born in an attempt to supplement a force stretched thin by World War II. By 1943, the Army dropped "Auxiliary" from the title and created the Women's Army Corps, its own segregated branch of service.
