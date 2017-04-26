K.E.Y. in Des Moines moves operations...

K.E.Y. in Des Moines moves operations to the Urbandale Chamber of Commerce

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cityview Online

Keeping Educated Youth in Des Moines has existed for more than 15 years in Des Moines under volunteer management, however in 2017, the Urbandale Chamber of Commerce was selected to take over management of the organization. Key in Des Moines Chair, Lori Gelhaar said "The organization connects area colleges and employers in order to find employment for graduates and to provide HR educational opportunities for employers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti... 19 min Local 3
CBS to terminate the affiliation agreement with... Apr 23 Local 2
Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09) Apr 21 sidneym 12
DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC... Apr 19 Local 6
KCCI under Hearst Television is losing viewers ... Apr 19 Local 16
News FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10) Apr 14 YouKnowRonCallMe 23
Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale Apr 6 Your new nightmare 2
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,589,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC