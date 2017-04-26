K.E.Y. in Des Moines moves operations to the Urbandale Chamber of Commerce
Keeping Educated Youth in Des Moines has existed for more than 15 years in Des Moines under volunteer management, however in 2017, the Urbandale Chamber of Commerce was selected to take over management of the organization. Key in Des Moines Chair, Lori Gelhaar said "The organization connects area colleges and employers in order to find employment for graduates and to provide HR educational opportunities for employers.
