Judge dismisses dragging death case on technicality
An Iowa judge has dismissed a case against a man convicted of a dragging death, citing a clerk's error and failures by other officials. Judge Robert Blink also ordered the release of Michael Moss, who was convicted in 2009 of killing Des Moines resident Nick Harris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10)
|Apr 14
|YouKnowRonCallMe
|23
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Apr 6
|Your new nightmare
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar '17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar '17
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC