It's About Citizens United UPDATE: De...

It's About Citizens United UPDATE: Dems Have 41 Votes To Filibuster Gorsuch

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Crooks and Liars

As the Senate Judiciary Committee wraps up their confirmation hearings for Judge Neil Gorsuch, the outside spending on political ads for and against the nomination are heavy in red states with Democrats running for Senate reelection. No one, NO ONE, is mentioning the disasterous Citizens United decision, that said corporations are people and therefore have unlimited rights to spend big bucks on political ads and activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fun Snapchat Mar 25 Drt92 2
Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale Mar 25 Your new nightmare 1
ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16) Mar 24 WATCHDOG 11
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Mar 24 Pete Rickets 402
Natalie Finn - R.I.P. Mar 17 abc 1
News Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso... Mar 13 Dems Reps for Ben... 23
Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ... Mar 13 Nevada Wolf Pack ... 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC