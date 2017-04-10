ISP officials report drugs being found in the possession of inmates
The president of an Iowa public employees union issued a statement Friday in Des Moines concerning what he described as a rising drug problem at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. "In recent weeks, a total of twelve inmates have been tied to an infiltration of the synthetic drug, K2," said President Danny Homan of AFSCME Council 61. "The inmates involved have either been found in possession of the drug, or near overdose from the dangerous effects of the substance.
