Iowa town's editor wins Pulitzer for taking on farm groups

In this Monday, April 10, 2017, photo provided by the Storm Lake Times, Art Cullen, center, editor and co-owner of the small-town newspaper, poses for a photo with his son, Tom, left, and brother, John, outside the paper in Storm Lake, Iowa, after Art won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing. Cullen's writing took on powerful agricultural groups for allowing nitrogen runoff to pollute lakes and streams and wrote that the state "has the dirtiest surface water in America."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.