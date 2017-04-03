Iowa Senate approves join school and city elections
The Iowa Senate has approved a bill requiring Iowa's city and school elections to be held on the same day in an effort to boost voter participation. The Des Moines Register reports the bill passed the Senate 36-13 on Tuesday and now heads to Gov. Terry Branstad.
