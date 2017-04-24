Iowa man "mourning" after death of giant rabbit
An Iowa man who was getting a giant rabbit from Britain for his boss to show at the Iowa State Fair says "we're still in the mourning process" after hearing that the animal died en route. Bryan Bergdale of West Des Moines had driven last Thursday to Kansas City to pick up Simon, a 10-month-old, 3-foot continental rabbit, when he received a call from United Airlines.
