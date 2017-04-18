Iowa man gets life for hacking 3 to d...

Iowa man gets life for hacking 3 to death with machete

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for hacking to death his girlfriend, her teenage daughter and their landlord with a machete in central Iowa. The Des Moines Registe r reports that Carlos Hernandez-Ventura was sentenced Friday, a month after being found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder.

