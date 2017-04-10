Iowa man enters plea in 2015 beating ...

Iowa man enters plea in 2015 beating death of grandmother

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

A 19-year-old Des Moines man has entered a plea that will see him sent to prison for beating his grandmother to death in the home they shared. The Des Moines Register reports that Noah John LaPrei entered an Alford plea Wednesday to second-degree murder in the death of 79-year-old Rachel Pray.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale Apr 6 Your new nightmare 2
Fun Snapchat Mar 25 Drt92 2
ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16) Mar 24 WATCHDOG 11
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Mar 24 Pete Rickets 402
Natalie Finn - R.I.P. Mar 17 abc 1
News Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso... Mar 13 Dems Reps for Ben... 23
Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ... Mar 13 Nevada Wolf Pack ... 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,255,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC