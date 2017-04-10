Iowa man enters plea in 2015 beating death of grandmother
A 19-year-old Des Moines man has entered a plea that will see him sent to prison for beating his grandmother to death in the home they shared. The Des Moines Register reports that Noah John LaPrei entered an Alford plea Wednesday to second-degree murder in the death of 79-year-old Rachel Pray.
