Iowa leaders reflect on 25th anniversary of Rodney King verdict
It's been 25 years since a jury acquitted four white Los Angeles Police Department officers in the videotaped beating of a black man, Rodney King, setting off days of violence. More than 50 people were killed and 2,000 injured in the six days of rioting and looting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Fri
|Knife to a gun fi...
|3
|Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 27
|Katie1
|4
|Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti...
|Apr 27
|Local
|3
|CBS to terminate the affiliation agreement with...
|Apr 23
|Local
|2
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Apr 21
|sidneym
|12
|DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC...
|Apr 19
|Local
|6
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC