Iowa lawmakers burning late-night 'oi...

Iowa lawmakers burning late-night 'oil' in effort to adjourn

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has debated into the early morning in an effort to adjourn the 2017 session, and it remains unclear when they'll wrap up their work. Lawmakers from both chambers met privately on-and-off between Friday morning and early Saturday to attempt to finalize the roughly $7.2 billion state budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CBS to terminate the affiliation agreement with... 9 hr Local 2
Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09) Fri sidneym 12
DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC... Apr 19 Local 6
KCCI under Hearst Television is losing viewers ... Apr 19 Local 16
News FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10) Apr 14 YouKnowRonCallMe 23
Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale Apr 6 Your new nightmare 2
Fun Snapchat Mar 25 Drt92 2
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,020 • Total comments across all topics: 280,502,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC