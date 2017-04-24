Iowa kicker Cole Hahn commits to Michigan State for 2017
Cole Hahn, a class of 2017 kicker from Des Moines, Iowa, announced his commitment to Michigan State on Wednesday morning. Hahn was previously committed to Iowa, but flipped his commitment to join the Spartans just two months before the class of 2017 is set to report to campus.
