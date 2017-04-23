Iowa Craft Brew Festival
The Iowa Craft Brew Festival is coming back to Des Moines on Saturday, June 17 from 1:00-5:00pm in the 200 block of East 3rd Street, downtown. This year's festival will feature over 50 Iowa breweries, along with a host of regional and national craft breweries.
