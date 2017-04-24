Initial charge dismissed in Cedar Bri...

Initial charge dismissed in Cedar Bridge arson 21 MIN

15 hrs ago

A first-degree arson charged filed against a 17-year-old accused of setting a Madison County bridge on fire has been dismissed, according to court documents. Authorities charged 17-year-old Alexander Hoff, of West Des Moines, with first-degree arson last week after the Cedar Bridge was set on fire.

