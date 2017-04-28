Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute Announces 2017 Community Connect Program Graduates
The Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute is proud to announce the graduation of 29 participants from the Community Connect program. As a result of building relationships with experienced community leaders and engaging in a curriculum that encouraged discovery of individual purpose, values, and motivations, participants set goals for community involvement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|3 hr
|Knife to a gun fi...
|3
|Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13)
|Thu
|Katie1
|4
|Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti...
|Thu
|Local
|3
|CBS to terminate the affiliation agreement with...
|Apr 23
|Local
|2
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Apr 21
|sidneym
|12
|DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC...
|Apr 19
|Local
|6
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC